ओह! पहले सावन सोमवार पर बन रहा ये अशुभ योग, ना करें ये गलतियां
ओह! पहले सावन सोमवार पर बन रहा ये अशुभ योग, ना करें ये गलतियां

Panchak 2023 July in Hindi: शिव भक्‍तों को सावन महीने और विशेषकर सावन सोमवार का बेसब्री से इंतजार रहता है. इस बार सावन के पहले सोमवार पर एक अशुभ योग बन रहा है. 

Pahla Sawan Somwar 2023 Date: हिंदू धर्म में सावन को बेहद महत्‍वपूर्ण माना गया है. सावन सोमवार का व्रत करना, शिव जी की पूजा-अभिषेक करना हर मनोकामना पूरी करता है. इस साल 4 जुलाई 2023 से सावन शुरू हो रहा है. वहीं 10 जुलाई को पहला सावन सोमवार पड़ रहा है. लेकिन पहले सावन सोमवार पर एक अशुभ काल का साया रहने वाला है. 

