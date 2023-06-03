Shaniwar Ke Upay: तुलसी के 11 पत्तों से किया ये टोटका चमका देगा नसीब, जीवनभर पास नहीं आएगा कोई गम
Shaniwar Ke Totke: शनिवार का दिन शनिदेव को समर्पित है. शनिवार के दिन किए गए कुछ काम व्यक्ति को सत्यनारायण भगवान की कृपा दिलाते हैं. व्यक्ति के जीवन में सुख-समृद्धि का वास होता है और दुखों का नाश होता है.

 

Written By  shilpa jain|Last Updated: Jun 03, 2023, 08:25 AM IST

Saturday Effective Totke: हिंदू पंचांग के अनुसार 3 जून ज्येष्ठ माह की चतुर्दशी तिथि, शनिवार का दिन है. बता दें कि 3 जून दोपहर 2 बजकर 47 मिनट तक शिव योग रहेगा. ज्योतिष शास्त्र के अनुसार इस योग में किए गए सभी कार्यों में खासतौर से मंत्र प्रयोग में सफलता मिलती है. साथ ही 3 जून को दोपहर 11 बजकर 17 मिनट से शुरू होगा और 4 जून को 5 बजकर 3 मिनट तक यायीजय योग रहेगा. ये योग व्यक्ति को मुकदमा आदि पर जीत हासिल कराता है. ये लोग न्याय पाने के लिए प्रशस्त होते हैं. इस दिन किए गए कुछ उपाय व्यक्ति को शनि देव की कृपा दिलाते हैं.

