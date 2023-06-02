vinay patrika tulsidas: इन पदों की स्तुति से प्रसन्न होते हैं बजरंग बली, हर कष्ट होने लगते हैं छूमंतर
vinay patrika ke pad: विनय पत्रिका तुलसीदास के 279 स्तोत्र गीतों का संग्रह है. इसमें 21 रागों का प्रयोग हुआ है. विनय पत्रिका का प्रमुख रस शांत रस है. इनमें लिखे गए पदों में भगवान गणेश, शिव, पार्वती, गंगा, यमुना, काशी, चित्रकूट, हनुमान, राम, सीता और विष्णु की स्तुतियां शामिल हैं.

Written By  Chandra Shekhar|Last Updated: Jun 02, 2023, 05:07 PM IST

vinay patrika in hindi: विनय पत्रिका में तुलसीदास जी भगवान हनुमान की स्तूति करते हुए लिखते हैं कि हे मंगल के गृह तथा संसार का भार हरने वाले हनुमान जी, आपकी जय हो. आपके शरीर का आकार वानर की तरह है, पर हो आप साक्षात विश्व-स्वरूप. आप श्रीराम जी के क्रोध रूपी अग् निकी ज्वालमाला के बहाने निशाचर-रूपी पतंगों का संहार करने वाले हो. आपकी जय हो. आप एकादश रुद्र में अग्रणी, समस्त संसार की विद्या में अग्रगण्य तथा संसार-प्रसिद्ध योद्धाओं के चक्रवर्ती राजा हो. आप सामवेद का गान करने वालों में अग्रणी हो.

