Shani Amavasya: शनि अमावस्या पर बन रहे हैं 3 शुभ संयोग, साढ़ेसाती-ढैय्या वाले करें ये उपाय
Shani Amavasya 2023: शनि देव की कृपा पाने के लिए इस बार 17 जून का दिन बेहद खास माना जा रहा है. इस दिन शनि अमावस्या है. ऐसे में जो लोग शनि देव की कृपा पाना चाहते हैं, वह इस दिन कुछ खास उपाय कर सकते हैं. 

Shani Vakri 2023: शनि देव को कर्म फलदाता और दंडाधिकारी कहा जाता है. वह इंसान को कर्मों के हिसाब से साढ़ेसाती और ढैय्या के दौरान फल प्रदान करते हैं. यही वजह है कि साढ़ेसाती और ढैय्या शुरू होते ही लोग शनि देव के दंड से बचने के लिए तमाम तरह के उपाय करते हैं. इस बार शनि अमावस्या 17 जून को मनाया जाएगा. ऐसे में जो लोग शनि देव की साढ़ेसाती, ढैय्या या महादशा से परेशान हैं, उनको प्रसन्न करने के लिए कुछ खास उपाय कर सकते हैं.

