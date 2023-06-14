कई साल बाद बन रहा शनि का ऐसा अद्भुत संयोग! इन राशि वालों पर पड़ेगा महत्‍वपूर्ण असर
topStories1hindi1736928
Hindi Newsधर्म

कई साल बाद बन रहा शनि का ऐसा अद्भुत संयोग! इन राशि वालों पर पड़ेगा महत्‍वपूर्ण असर

Shani Vakri on Shani Amavasya 2023: आषाढ़ महीने की अमावस्‍या पर शनि अद्भुत संयोग बना रहे हैं. शनिवार पर अमावस्‍या का पड़ना, साथ ही शनि का कुंभ में वक्री होना सभी लोगों के जीवन में बड़ा बदलाव लाएंगे.

Written By  Shraddha Jain|Last Updated: Jun 14, 2023, 08:50 AM IST

Trending Photos

कई साल बाद बन रहा शनि का ऐसा अद्भुत संयोग! इन राशि वालों पर पड़ेगा महत्‍वपूर्ण असर

Shani ke Upay Shani Amavasya 2023: शनि देव की कृपा जीवन बदल देती है. शनि राजा को रंक और रंक को राजा बना देते हैं. 17 जून 2023, शनिवार को आषाढ़ माह की अमावस्‍या है. शनिवार को पड़ने वाली अमावस्‍या को शनि अमावस्‍या कहते हैं. अमावस्‍या का दिन पितरों को प्रसन्‍न करने के लिए विशेष होता है. वहीं शनि अमावस्‍या को किए गए उपाय, शनि का दान शनिदेव की विशेष कृपा दिलाता है. इस साल तो शनि अमावस्‍या के दिन शनि ग्रह एक और अद्भुत संयोग बना रहे हैं. 30 साल बाद शनि स्‍वराशि कुंभ में हैं और 17 जून, शनि अमावस्‍या के दिन से ही शनि वक्री होने जा रहे हैं. शनि अमावस्‍या से शनि की वक्री चाल सभी 12 राशि वालों के जीवन में बड़े बदलाव लेकर आएगी. 
  
इन लोगों के लिए बेहद अहम है शनि अमावस्‍या 

लाइव टीवी

Trending news

entertainment
Entertainment News Live Updates: तीन दिन बाद रिलीज होने वाली है 'आदिपुरुष', क्या तोड़ पाएगी 'पठान' का रिकार्ड?
entertainment
Entertainment News Live Updates: रणबीर-आलिया की 'रामायण' के लिए नहीं मिल रहा रावण, अब इस टॉप एक्टर ने भी कर दिया इनकार
adipurush
पहले भी साउथ के सितारों ने हिंदी में ली करोड़ों की ओपनिंग, ये हैं टॉप 10 की रेटिंग
Karan Deol
Video: गोल्डन साड़ी, गले में हार...रोके में खूब जची देओल परिवार की होने वाली बहू
signs of death
अगर दिखने लगे ये 5 संकेत तो 6 महीने में हो जाती है मौत! शिव पुराण में है वर्णन
Powered by Tomorrow.io
Kiara Advani
Kiara को इंडस्ट्री में पूरे हुए 9 साल, फैंस के लिए लेटर लिखकर बोलीं- ऐसा लग रहा है..
Kapil Sharma
तो क्या कृष्णा अभिषेक का हुआ Kapil Sharma से झगड़ा? US टूर पर ना जाने का ये है सच
7th Pay Commission
महंगाई भत्ते को लेकर आई खुशखबरी, सरकार ने फिर बढ़ाया DA, कर्मचारियों की हो गई मौज
Karan Deol
Karan Deol Roka: सनी ने पैपराजी के लिए मंगा डाली बोतल, पूछा- 'दारू चाहिए क्या?'
Kangna Ranaut
Kangna से पूछा शादी का सवाल तो एक्ट्रेस ने दिया इन्विटेशन कार्ड, बोलीं- आप सब आइएगा