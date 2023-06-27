Shiva Blesses: सावन के पहले सोमवार में बन रहे हैं कई शुभ योग, व्रत रखने से हर इच्छा होगी पूरी!
Shiva Blesses: सावन के पहले सोमवार में बन रहे हैं कई शुभ योग, व्रत रखने से हर इच्छा होगी पूरी!

Lord Shiva: सावन का महीना काफी पवित्र माना जाता है. इस महीने भक्त भगवान शिव की अराधना में लीन रहते हैं. जो भक्त इस महीने प्रभु भोलेनाथ की पूजा-अर्चना कर व्रत रखता है, उसकी हर इच्छा पूरी होती है.

 

Written By  Chandra Shekhar Verma|Last Updated: Jun 27, 2023, 06:37 AM IST

Shiva Blesses: सावन के पहले सोमवार में बन रहे हैं कई शुभ योग, व्रत रखने से हर इच्छा होगी पूरी!

Sawan: भोले भंडारी के भक्तों को साल भर सावन के महीने का इंतजार रहता है. हिंदू धर्म में इस महीने को काफी पवित्र माना जाता है. खासकर लोग सोमवार को व्रत रखकर भगवान शिव की अराधना करते हैं. इस बार का सावन का महीना वैसे भी काफी खास माना जा रहा है. इस बार सावन के महीने में 4 नहीं, बल्कि पूरे 8 सोमवार होंगे. ऐसे में भक्तों को महादेव की कृपा पाने के लिए 4 सोमवार अधिक मिलेंगे. इस साल सावन की शुरुआत 4 जुलाई से हो रही है और पहले सोमवार का व्रत 10 जुलाई को रखा जाएगा. इस बार पहले सोमवार से पूर्व पंचक भी समाप्त हो जाएगा और कई शुभ योग भी बन रहे हैं.

