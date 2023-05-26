बहुत भारी पड़ती हैं तुलसी जी की पूजा में की गई ये गलतियां, दुर्भाग्‍य नहीं छोड़ता पीछा!
बहुत भारी पड़ती हैं तुलसी जी की पूजा में की गई ये गलतियां, दुर्भाग्‍य नहीं छोड़ता पीछा!

Tulsi Puja: तुलसी का पौधा बेहद पवित्र और पूजनीय माना जाता है. जिस घर में तुलसी जी की पूजा की जाती है, वहां हमेशा मां लक्ष्‍मी वास करती हैं. लेकिन तुलसी पूजा में की गई गलतियां मां लक्ष्‍मी को नाराज कर सकती हैं. 

May 26, 2023

बहुत भारी पड़ती हैं तुलसी जी की पूजा में की गई ये गलतियां, दुर्भाग्‍य नहीं छोड़ता पीछा!

Tulsi Puja: हिंदू धर्म में तुलसी के पौधे को बहुत पवित्र माना गया है. साथ ही तुलसी के ढेरों फायदे भी हैं इसलिए अधिकांश घरों में तुलसी का पौधा होता है. जिस घर में तुलसी का पौधा हो, वहां सकारात्‍मकता रहती है. मां लक्ष्‍मी उस घर में वास करती हैं. इसलिए लोग तुलसी के पौधे की पूजा करते हैं. साथ ही तुलसी की पूजा करने से भगवान विष्‍णु भी प्रसन्‍न रहते हैं. लेकिन ये बेहद जरूरी है कि तुलसी की पूजा में कुछ नियमों का पालन किया जाए. वरना फायदे की जगह नुकसान झेलना पड़ता है. 

