इस साल तुलसी विवाह पर बन रहा बेहद शुभ संयोग, जानें तारीख और शुभ मुहूर्त
इस साल तुलसी विवाह पर बन रहा बेहद शुभ संयोग, जानें तारीख और शुभ मुहूर्त

Tulsi Vivah 2023 Date Time: तुलसी विवाह के दिन से ही शुभ-मांगलिक कार्यों की शुरुआत होती है. साल 2023 में तुलसी विवाह पर अद्भुत संयोग बन रहा है. 

Written By  Shraddha Jain|Last Updated: Jun 23, 2023, 08:32 AM IST

इस साल तुलसी विवाह पर बन रहा बेहद शुभ संयोग, जानें तारीख और शुभ मुहूर्त

Tulsi Ekadashi 2023 kab hai: हिंदू धर्म में देवशयनी एकादशी, देवउठनी एकादशी और तुलसी विवाह बहुत महत्‍वपूर्ण माना गया है. देवउठनी एकादशी को ही भगवान विष्‍णु योगनिद्रा से जागते हैं और द्वादशी तिथि को भगवान विष्‍णु और तुलसी जी का विवाह होता है. इस साल 23 नवंबर 2023 को देवउठनी एकादशी है और इसके अगले दिन 24 नवंबर 2023 को तुलसी विवाह होगा. तुलसी विवाह के बाद ही शादी-विवाह के मुहूर्त शुरू होते हैं. तुलसी विवाह के दिन घर-घर में शालिग्राम-तुलसी विवाह किए जाते हैं. ऐसा करना बहुत लाभ और अपार सुख-समृद्धि देता है. 

