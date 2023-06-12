Vastu Tips: घर की इस दिशा में भूलकर न रखें ये चीजें, उल्टे पांव लौट जाएंगी मां लक्ष्मी
Vastu Tips: घर की इस दिशा में भूलकर न रखें ये चीजें, उल्टे पांव लौट जाएंगी मां लक्ष्मी

West Direction Vastu Tips in Hindi: वास्तु के अनुसार,  घर की पश्चिम दिशा में वरूण देवा के साथ शनि देव का भी आधिपत्य होता है. ऐसे में अगर पश्चिम दिशा में वास्तु संबंधी दोष होता है उसका परिणाम जातक को झेलना पड़ता है. 

Jun 12, 2023

Vastu Tips: घर की इस दिशा में भूलकर न रखें ये चीजें, उल्टे पांव लौट जाएंगी मां लक्ष्मी

Vastu Tips For Home:  वास्तु शास्त्र में दिशाओं का बहुत महत्व है, हर दिशा अपना विशेष स्थान रखती है. वास्तु के अनुसार वस्तुओं को रखने की दिशा भी निर्धारित की गई है. साथ ही बताया गया है कि गलत दिशा में वस्तुएं रखने से घर में नकारात्मक शक्तियों का वास होता है साथ ही आपको इसके बुरे परिणाम भी झेलने पड़ सकते हैं.

