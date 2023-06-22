आज इस विधि से करें विनायक चतुर्थी पूजा, गणपति बप्‍पा पूरी करेंगे हर मनोकामना
आज इस विधि से करें विनायक चतुर्थी पूजा, गणपति बप्‍पा पूरी करेंगे हर मनोकामना

Ashadh Vinayak Chaturthi 2023: आज विनायक चतुर्थी का दिन भगवान गणेश की कृपा प्राप्त करने के लिए बेहद उत्‍तम है. विनायक चतुर्थी व्रत करने और गणेश जी की पूजा करने से ज्ञान, बुद्धि, समृद्धि और सौभाग्य मिलता है. 

Written By  Shraddha Jain|Last Updated: Jun 22, 2023, 08:08 AM IST

आज इस विधि से करें विनायक चतुर्थी पूजा, गणपति बप्‍पा पूरी करेंगे हर मनोकामना

Chaturthi 2023 June: हिंदू धर्म में सभी चतुर्थी तिथि भगवान गणेश को समर्पित की गईं हैं. हर महीने संकष्‍टी चतुर्थी और विनायक चतुर्थी पड़ती हैं. चतुर्थी का व्रत रखने और भगवान गणेश की विधि-विधान से पूजा-अर्चना करने से ज्ञान, बुद्धि, सौभाग्‍य और धन-समृद्धि मिलती है. आज 22 जून 2023, गुरुवार को आषाढ़ महीने की विनायक चतुर्थी है. आज भगवान गणेश की पूजा और उपाय करने से वे प्रसन्‍न होंगे और खूब कृपा करेंगे. 

