बिल्‍ली के रास्‍ता काटने पर आप भी रुकते हैं? जानें अंधविश्‍वास और वैज्ञानिक कारण
धर्म

बिल्‍ली के रास्‍ता काटने पर आप भी रुकते हैं? जानें अंधविश्‍वास और वैज्ञानिक कारण

Myth vs Science Cat crosses your path: काली या सफेद बिल्‍ली के रास्‍ता काटने को लेकर अंधविश्‍वास और भ्रांतियां हैं. जबकि बिल्‍ली के रास्‍ता काटने पर रुकने के पीछे प्रमुख वजह वैज्ञानिक कारण है. 

Written By  Shraddha Jain|Last Updated: Jun 15, 2023, 10:38 AM IST

Billi ka Rasta Katna: यदि बिल्‍ली रास्‍ता काट दे तो लोग या तो कुछ देर के लिए ठहर जाते हैं या अपना रास्‍ता बदल देते हैं. माना जाता है कि बिल्‍ली रास्‍ता काट जाए तो उस रास्‍ते से नहीं जाना चाहिए, वरना कोई अनहोनी घटना हो जाती है. इस मामले में बिल्‍ली के रंग को लेकर भी मान्‍यताएं हैं. काली बिल्‍ली और सफेद बिल्‍ली के रास्‍ता काटने के अलग-अलग मतलब निकाले जाते हैं. वैसे तो इस तरह बिल्‍ली के रास्‍ता काटने पर रुकने को अंधविश्‍वास या भ्रांति माना जाता है जबकि इसके पीछे वैज्ञानिक कारण भी वजह है. हालांकि बिल्लियों को लेकर तरह-तरह के मिथ भारत ही नहीं दुनिया के कई देशों में प्रचलित हैं. कहीं बिल्‍ली को शुभ माना जाता है तो कहीं अशुभ. आइए जानते हैं बिल्‍ली के रास्‍ता काटने पर रुकते क्‍यों है. 

