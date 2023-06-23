इस मंत्र की ताकत जान रह जाएंगे हैरान! भक्‍त को बचाने शिव जी ने किया था यमराज का वध!
इस मंत्र की ताकत जान रह जाएंगे हैरान! भक्‍त को बचाने शिव जी ने किया था यमराज का वध!

Mahamrityunjay Mantra: ये बात कम ही लोग जानते हैं कि मृत्‍यु के देवता यमराज की भी मृत्‍यु हुई थी. इसके पीछे वजह भगवान शिव का एक बेहद ताकतवर मंत्र बना था.

इस मंत्र की ताकत जान रह जाएंगे हैरान! भक्‍त को बचाने शिव जी ने किया था यमराज का वध!

Most Powerful Maha Mrityunjaya Mantra: प्राण हरने वाले यमराज का नाम सुनते ही लोग कांप उठते हैं कि पता नहीं कब यमराज का बुलावा आ जाए. लेकिन यमराज भी एक बार ऐसे ही कांप उठे थे, जब उनकी एक गलती के चलते भगवान शिव ने उन्‍हें मौत की नींद सुला दिया था. यमराज की मृत्‍यु का यह रहस्‍य एक पौराणिक कथा में बताया गया है. 

