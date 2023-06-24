IND vs WI: टीम इंडिया में अनदेखी का शिकार हुआ ये खिलाड़ी! एक बार फिर नहीं मिला मौका
topStories1hindi1751811
Hindi Newsक्रिकेट

IND vs WI: टीम इंडिया में अनदेखी का शिकार हुआ ये खिलाड़ी! एक बार फिर नहीं मिला मौका

India vs West Indies: वेस्टइंडीज दौरे के लिए चुनी गई टीम इंडिया में 27 साल के एक खिलाड़ी को नजरअंदाज किया गया है. इस खिलाड़ी ने घरेलू क्रिकेट में काफी शानदार प्रदर्शन किया है.

Written By  Zee News Desk|Last Updated: Jun 24, 2023, 12:27 PM IST

Trending Photos

IND vs WI: टीम इंडिया में अनदेखी का शिकार हुआ ये खिलाड़ी! एक बार फिर नहीं मिला मौका

India vs West Indies Test Series: भारतीय क्रिकेट कंट्रोल बोर्ड (BCCI) ने वेस्टइंडीज दौरे पर खेली जाने वाली टेस्ट और वनडे सीरीज के लिए टीम इंडिया का ऐलान कर दिया. सेलेक्टर्स ने टेस्ट सीरीज के लिए 16 सदस्यीय स्क्वॉड चुना है और वनडे के लिए 17 खिलाड़ियों को मौका दिया गया है. लेकिन इस टेस्ट टीम में 27 साल के एक युवा खिलाड़ी को शामिल नहीं किया गया है. इस खिलाड़ी ने घरेलू क्रिकेट में अभी तक काफी शानदार प्रदर्शन किया है. लेकिन टीम इंडिया में अभी तक खेलने का मौका नहीं मिला है.

लाइव टीवी

Trending news

entertainment
Entertainment News Live Update: हुमा कुरैशी की आने वाली फिल्म 'तरला' का ट्रेलर हुआ लॉन्च, OTT पर रिलीज होने वाली हैं ये हिंदी मूवीज
entertainment
Entertainment News Live Updates: 'आदिपुरुष' मूवी पर महाभारत शो के 'युधिष्ठिर' ने भी जताया विरोध, मनोज मुंतशिर पर कही ये बात
russia ukraine war
वायरल वीडियो बना रूस के लिए परेशानी का कारण, सामने आए सैन्य अधिकारियों के बीच मतभेद
sapna choudhary
Sapna Choudhary Video: इवेंट में पहुंचीं सपना को इस हरियाणवी कॉमेडियन ने धो डाला
sunny deol
सनी के प्यार में डूबी थीं अमृता, फिर आई वो तस्वीरें जिसने हिला दी इस रिश्ते की नींव
Powered by Tomorrow.io
Sitapur
बाइक गुम होने की जांच करते-करते पुलिस ने सुलझाई लड़की के मर्डर की गुत्थी
Kerala
केरल हाई कोर्ट का दावा, लक्षद्वीप उसके अधिकार क्षेत्र में आता है
Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut Rapid Rail Corridor
RapidX की दो टनल बनकर तैयार, गाजियाबाद की एक टनल का काम 75 फीसदी पूरा
Vivek Dahiya
Sonam Kapoor की ‘खूबसूरत’ में फवाद खान की जगह हीरो बनते Vivek Dahiya! दिया था ऑडिशन
Income tax raid
कानपुर-लखनऊ समेत यूपी में नामी ज्वैलर्स के प्रतिष्ठानों पर इनकम टैक्स की छापेमारी