TNPL 2023: क्रिकेट इतिहास में पहली बार घटी ये घटना, गेंदबाज ने 1 गेंद डालने में लुटा दिए 18 रन
TNPL 2023: क्रिकेट इतिहास में पहली बार घटी ये घटना, गेंदबाज ने 1 गेंद डालने में लुटा दिए 18 रन

TNPL 2023: तमिलनाडु प्रीमियर लीग (TNPL 2023) में एक गेंदबाज ने शर्मनाक रिकॉर्ड बनाया है. इस खिलाड़ी ने 1 गेंद डालने के लिए कुल 18 रन लुटाए.

Written By  Mohid Khan|Last Updated: Jun 14, 2023, 07:06 AM IST

TNPL 2023: क्रिकेट इतिहास में पहली बार घटी ये घटना, गेंदबाज ने 1 गेंद डालने में लुटा दिए 18 रन

Tamil Nadu Premier League 2023: क्रिकेट के खेल में एक गेंद पर 4 और 6 रन बनते को आपने कही बार देखें होंगे. लेकिन क्या आपने कभी 1 गेंद पर 18 रन बनते देखे हैं? एक भारतीय गेंदबाज ने 1 गेंद डालने के लिए 18 खर्च करने का शर्मनाक रिकॉर्ड अपने नाम किया है. ये महंगी गेंद तमिलनाडु में इस समय खेली जा रही तमिलनाडु प्रीमियर लीग (TNPL 2023) में फेंकी गई हैं. इस 1 गेंद का वीडियो सोशल मीडिया पर भी काफी वायरल हो रहा है.

