BAN vs AFG: क्रिकेट मैदान पर हुआ बड़ा हादसा, टीम के कप्तान पर अब आया ये डराने वाला अपडेट!
BAN vs AFG: क्रिकेट मैदान पर हुआ बड़ा हादसा, टीम के कप्तान पर अब आया ये डराने वाला अपडेट!

Captain Injury: क्रिकेट के मैदान पर शुक्रवार को बड़ा हादसा हुआ. टीम के कप्तान के सिर पर बाउंसर लगा जिसके कारण उन्हें मैदान छोड़ना पड़ा. बाद में मेडिकल टीम के एक सदस्य ने इस बारे में अपडेट दिया और बताया कि आखिर हालत अब कैसी है.

Written By  Tarun Vats|Last Updated: Jun 16, 2023, 07:38 PM IST

Afghanistan Captain Retire Hurt, BAN vs AFG: क्रिकेट मैदान पर शुक्रवार को बड़ा हादसा हुआ लेकिन किसी तरह की अनहोनी बच गई. बांग्लादेश और अफगानिस्तान के बीच जारी एकमात्र टेस्ट मैच में कप्तान को ही गेंद लग गई. इसके चलते कप्तान को मैदान छोड़कर बाहर जाना पड़ा. इस बारे में मेडिकल टीम की ओर से अपडेट भी आया है.

