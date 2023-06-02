WTC Final में दांव पर भारत के इस खिलाड़ी का भविष्य, फ्लॉप हुआ तो खत्म हो जाएगा करियर
WTC Final में दांव पर भारत के इस खिलाड़ी का भविष्य, फ्लॉप हुआ तो खत्म हो जाएगा करियर

Team India: वर्ल्ड टेस्ट चैंपियनशिप के फाइनल मैच (WTC Final) में टीम इंडिया के एक दिग्गज खिलाड़ी का भविष्य दांव पर है. अगर ये खिलाड़ी इस महामुकाबले में फ्लॉप रहता है तो उसका टेस्ट करियर खत्म हो सकता है. ऑस्ट्रेलिया के खिलाफ WTC Final में नाकाम रहने पर भारत के इस खिलाड़ी के करियर का ये आखिरी इंटरनेशनल मैच भी साबित हो सकता है.  

Written By  Tarun Verma |Last Updated: Jun 02, 2023, 07:20 AM IST

WTC Final में दांव पर भारत के इस खिलाड़ी का भविष्य, फ्लॉप हुआ तो खत्म हो जाएगा करियर

WTC Final 2023: टीम इंडिया 7 जून से ऑस्ट्रेलिया के खिलाफ ICC वर्ल्ड टेस्ट चैंपियनशिप का फाइनल (WTC Final) मैच खेलेगी. इंग्लैंड के शहर लंदन में स्थित केनिंगटन ओवल के मैदान पर भारत और ऑस्ट्रेलिया के बीच वर्ल्ड टेस्ट चैंपियनशिप का फाइनल (WTC Final) मैच खेला जाएगा. वर्ल्ड टेस्ट चैंपियनशिप के फाइनल मैच (WTC Final) में टीम इंडिया के एक दिग्गज खिलाड़ी का भविष्य दांव पर है. अगर ये खिलाड़ी इस महामुकाबले में फ्लॉप रहता है तो उसका टेस्ट करियर खत्म हो सकता है. ऑस्ट्रेलिया के खिलाफ WTC Final में नाकाम रहने पर भारत के इस खिलाड़ी के करियर का ये आखिरी इंटरनेशनल मैच भी साबित हो सकता है.  

