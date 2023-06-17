CSK का ये दिग्गज करने जा रहा नई पारी की शुरुआत, राजनीति में होगी एंट्री; लड़ेगा चुनाव!
YSRCP: टीम इंडिया का एक पूर्व क्रिकेटर सियायत की पिच पर  नई पारी की शुरुआत करने जा रहा है. ये खिलाड़ी जल्‍द ही आंध्रप्रदेश से लोकसभा या विधानसभा चुनाव लड़ सकता है.

Amabti Rayudu YSRCP: टीम इंडिया और आईपीएल में खेलने के बाद अब सीएसके का एक पूर्व स्टार खिलाड़ी नई पारी की शुरुआत करने जा रहा है. ये खिलाड़ी सियायत की पिच पर खेलने के लिए तैयार है. टीम इंडिया का ये पूर्व क्रिकेटर लोकसभा चुनाव (Loksabha Election) लड़ने की योजना बना रहा है. ये खिलाड़ी आईपीएल 2023 के फाइनल में चेन्‍नई सुपर किंग्‍स टीम का हिस्सा था और इस मैच के साथ ही उन्‍होंने हर तरह के क्रिकेट से संन्‍यास लेने का ऐलान किया था.

