Asia Cup 2023: एशिया कप को लेकर अपने फैसले पर खुद घिरा PAK, अब छिन जाएगी मेजबानी!

Pakistan: एशिया कप के शेड्यूल का ऐलान हो चुका है. इस बार एशिया कप का शुरुआती मैच 31 अगस्त को होगा जबकि फाइनल मुकाबला 17 सितंबर को खेला जाएगा. इस बार का एशिया कप हाइब्रिड मॉडल के तहत होना है.

PCB: पिछले कई महीनों से चल रहे एशिया कप खेलने के विवाद पर आखिरकार फैसला आ चुका है. एशिया कप 2023 के शेड्यूल का ऐलान गुरुवार शाम कर दिया गया. यह टूर्नामेंट 31 अगस्त से शुरू होकर 17 सितंबर तक चलेगा. एशियन क्रिकेट काउंसिल (ACC) ने इस बड़े टूर्नामेंट के लिए हाइब्रिड मॉडल को स्वीकार कर लिया है. इसका मतलब मुकाबले दो देशों में खेले जाएंगे. इसके 4 मुकाबले पकिस्तान में होंगे जबकि बाकी 9 मैच श्रीलंका में खेले जाएंगे. अब पाकिस्तान के सामने एक नहीं मुसीबत खड़ी हो गई है.

