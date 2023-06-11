Asia Cup 2023: पाकिस्तान में खेला जाएगा एशिया कप 2023, भारत के मैचों पर भी आया बड़ा अपडेट
Asia Cup 2023: पाकिस्तान में खेला जाएगा एशिया कप 2023, भारत के मैचों पर भी आया बड़ा अपडेट

Asia Cup 2023: WTC फाइनल के बीच एशिया कप 2023 (Asia Cup 2023) को लेकर एक बड़ा अपडेट सामने आया है. इस टूर्नामेंट के मैच पाकिस्तान में खेले जाएंगे.

 

Written By  Mohid Khan|Last Updated: Jun 11, 2023, 06:27 AM IST

Asia Cup 2023: एशिया कप 2023 (Asia Cup 2023) सितंबर के महीने में पाकिस्‍तान की मेजबानी में खेला जाना है. लेकिन एशिया कप के आयोजन को लेकर अभी तक कुछ भी साफ नहीं हो सका है. इसी बीच इस टूर्नामेंट को लेकर एक बड़ा अपडेट सामने आया है. मीडिया रिपोर्ट्स के मुताबिक एशिया कप 2023 (Asia Cup 2023) पाकिस्तान में खेला जाएगा. लेकिन टूर्नामेंट के कुछ मैच पाकिस्तान के बाहर भी करवाए जाएंगे.

