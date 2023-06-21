Ashes 2023: ऑस्ट्रेलिया ने तोड़ा 'Bazball' का घमंड, रोमांचक मैच में इंग्लैंड के हाथ से यूं छीन ली जीत
Ashes 2023: ऑस्ट्रेलिया ने तोड़ा 'Bazball' का घमंड, रोमांचक मैच में इंग्लैंड के हाथ से यूं छीन ली जीत

Ashes 2023: इंग्लैंड क्रिकेट टीम पर उसी का दांव उल्टा पड़ा गया और बर्मिंघम के एजबेस्टन मैदान पर खेले गए एशेज सीरीज के पहले ही टेस्ट मैच में उसे 2 विकेट से करीबी हार का सामना करना पड़ा. ऑस्ट्रेलिया ने इंग्लैंड का लंबे समय से चला आ रहा 'Bazball' स्टाइल का घमंड तोड़ दिया है. इंग्लैंड को ये हार सबसे ज्यादा चुभेगी, क्योंकि मजबूत स्थिति में होने के बावजूद इस टीम ने 'Bazball' स्टाइल के घमंड में चूर होकर अपनी पहली पारी घोषित कर दी और आगे चलकर ये चीज बेन स्टोक्स की टीम की हार का कारण साबित हुई. 

