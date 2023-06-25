Ricky Ponting: मैं उनका कोच नहीं हूं... रिकी पोंटिंग ने इन 2 खिलाड़ियों पर साधा निशाना, बयान से मचा हड़कंप!
Ricky Ponting: मैं उनका कोच नहीं हूं... रिकी पोंटिंग ने इन 2 खिलाड़ियों पर साधा निशाना, बयान से मचा हड़कंप!

Australian Cricket : ऑस्ट्रेलिया के सफलतम कप्तानों में शुमार रिकी पोंटिंग (Ricky Ponting) ने अपनी टीम के 2 खिलाड़ियों पर निशाना साधा है. उन्होंने साथ ही इन दोनों को खास सलाह भी दी है. बता दें कि ऑस्ट्रेलियाई टीम फिलहाल इंग्लैंड के खिलाफ एशेज सीरीज खेल रही है.

Written By  Tarun Vats|Last Updated: Jun 25, 2023, 06:45 PM IST

Ricky Ponting: मैं उनका कोच नहीं हूं... रिकी पोंटिंग ने इन 2 खिलाड़ियों पर साधा निशाना, बयान से मचा हड़कंप!

Ashes Series 2023 : पूर्व कप्तान रिकी पोंटिंग (Ricky Ponting) ने ऑस्ट्रेलियाई टीम के 2 खिलाड़ियों पर निशाना साधा है. उन्होंने बुधवार से लॉर्ड्स के ऐतिहासिक मैदान पर शुरू हो रहे एशेज सीरीज के दूसरे टेस्ट मैच को लेकर भी खास सलाह दी. बता दें कि ऑस्ट्रेलियाई टीम ने इंग्लैंड को सीरीज के पहले टेस्ट मैच में 2 विकेट से हराया था.

