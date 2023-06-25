Asian Games 2023 में नहीं खेलेंगे रोहित-विराट! इस तारीख को हो सकता है टीम का ऐलान
topStories1hindi1752628
Hindi Newsक्रिकेट

Asian Games 2023 में नहीं खेलेंगे रोहित-विराट! इस तारीख को हो सकता है टीम का ऐलान

Asian Games 2023: भारतीय क्रिकेट कंट्रोल बोर्ड (BCCI) एशियाई खेलों 2023 (Asian Games 2023) में पुरुष और महिला दोनों टीमों को भेजने पर सहमत हो गया है. ये इवेंट 23 सितंबर से 8 अक्टूबर के बीच चीन में होगा.

Written By  Mohid Khan|Last Updated: Jun 25, 2023, 06:06 AM IST

Trending Photos

Asian Games 2023 में नहीं खेलेंगे रोहित-विराट! इस तारीख को हो सकता है टीम का ऐलान

Asian Games 2023 Team India: इसी साल 23 सितंबर से 8 अक्टूबर के बीच एशियन गेम्स (Asian Games 2023) खेले जाने हैं. चीन में होने वाले इन खेलों में क्रिकेट भी दिखाई देगा. भारतीय क्रिकेट कंट्रोल बोर्ड (BCCI) एशियाई खेलों 2023 (Asian Games 2023) में पुरुष और महिला दोनों टीमों को भेजने पर सहमत हो गया है. लेकिन आईसीसी वनडे वर्ल्ड कप 2023 (ICC ODI World Cup 2023) को देखते हुए माना जा रहा है कि बीसीसीआई इस टूर्नामेंट में भारत की बी टीम भेजेगा.

लाइव टीवी

Trending news

entertainment
Entertainment News Live Update: हुमा कुरैशी की आने वाली फिल्म 'तरला' का ट्रेलर हुआ लॉन्च, OTT पर रिलीज होने वाली हैं ये हिंदी मूवीज
entertainment
Entertainment News Live Updates: 'आदिपुरुष' मूवी पर महाभारत शो के 'युधिष्ठिर' ने भी जताया विरोध, मनोज मुंतशिर पर कही ये बात
russia ukraine war
वायरल वीडियो बना रूस के लिए परेशानी का कारण, सामने आए सैन्य अधिकारियों के बीच मतभेद
Vivek Dahiya
Sonam Kapoor की ‘खूबसूरत’ में फवाद खान की जगह हीरो बनते Vivek Dahiya! दिया था ऑडिशन
Flood
असम में बाढ़ से हाहाकार, 5 लाख से ज्यादा प्रभावित; इन इलाकों में बढ़ा जान का खतरा
Powered by Tomorrow.io
Gajendra Chauhan
Mahabharat: हर सीन से पहले होती थी डिबेट, 8 राइटर्स से किया जाता था राय-मशविरा
breaking news
Live Breaking News: हिमाचल में चलेगा विपक्षी दलों की बैठक का राउंड-2, अध्यादेश पर केजरीवाल को मिला सबका साथ
Hotel Booking Rules
होटल में चेक इन चाहे जब करो लेकिन कमरा दोपहर 12 बजे ही क्यों खाली करना पड़ता है?
Prabhas
इटली में खूबसूरत विला के मालिक हैं प्रभास, टूरिस्ट को देते हैं किराए पर
Patna Opposition Parties Meeting
विपक्षी दलों की बैठक पर स्मृति ईरानी ने कही ऐसी बात जो कांग्रेस को जाएगी 'चुभ'