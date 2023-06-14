Rohit Sharma: वेस्टइंडीज दौरे के बाद टेस्ट टीम की कप्तानी नहीं करेंगे रोहित? सामने आई ये बड़ी खबर
Team India: वर्ल्ड टेस्ट चैंपियनशिप के फाइनल में मिली हार के बाद रोहित शर्मा की कप्तानी पर कई दिग्गजों ने सवाल उठाए हैं. इसी बीच टीम इंडिया के कप्तान रोहित शर्मा को लेकर एक बड़ी खबर सामने आई है.

Rohit Sharma Captaincy: वर्ल्ड टेस्ट चैंपियनशिप के फाइनल में हार मिलते ही टीम इंडिया के कप्तान रोहित शर्मा पर लगातार निशाने साधे जा रहे हैं. हालांकि, रोहित शर्मा की टेस्ट कप्तानी को तुरंत कोई खतरा नहीं है लेकिन उनको अगर पारंपरिक फॉर्मेट में अपनी कप्तानी पर सवालिया निशान लगने से रोकना है तो वेस्टइंडीज में शानदार प्रदर्शन करना होगा. ऐसे में अगर रोहित शर्मा को वेस्टइंडीज दौरे पर भेजा जाता है तो ये टेस्ट सीरीज उनके करियर के लिए काफी अहम रहने वाली है.

