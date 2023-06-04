WTC Final: फाइनल भिड़ंत से पहले BCCI ने शेयर की ये तस्वीर, फैंस ने ली राहत की सांस
topStories1hindi1724122
Hindi Newsक्रिकेट

WTC Final: फाइनल भिड़ंत से पहले BCCI ने शेयर की ये तस्वीर, फैंस ने ली राहत की सांस

Team India: भारतीय टीम के खिलाफ लंदन में कड़ी प्रैक्टिस कर रहे हैं ताकि 10 साल बाद कोई आईसीसी ट्रॉफी जीतने में किसी तरह की कसर बाकी ना रहे. कप्तान रोहित शर्मा, दिग्गज विराट कोहली समेत सभी खिलाड़ी मैदान पर पसीना बहा रहे हैं. इस बीच BCCI ने रविवार को ट्विटर पर एक तस्वीर पोस्ट की.

Written By  Tarun Vats|Last Updated: Jun 04, 2023, 02:12 PM IST

Trending Photos

WTC Final: फाइनल भिड़ंत से पहले BCCI ने शेयर की ये तस्वीर, फैंस ने ली राहत की सांस

India vs Australia, WTC Final-2023: भारत और ऑस्ट्रेलिया के बीच आईसीसी वर्ल्ड टेस्ट चैंपियनशिप का फाइनल मैच (ICC WTC Final-2023) लंदन में 7 जून से खेला जाएगा. ये मुकाबला केनिंगटन ओवल मैदान पर होगा. दोनों टीमों के खिलाड़ी पहले ही लंदन पहुंच चुके हैं और प्रैक्टिस में जुटे हैं. इस बीच भारतीय क्रिकेट कंट्रोल बोर्ड (BCCI) के आधिकारिक ट्विटर हैंडल से एक तस्वीर पोस्ट की गई.

लाइव टीवी

Trending news

entertainment
Entertainment News Live Updates: पेड़ों के आगे पीछे डांस करना चाहती है साउथ की ये स्टार एक्ट्रेस, खुद बताई वजह
nokia
पत्थर है ये Smartphone! पानी में डुबाओ या ऊंचाई से गिराओ, नहीं होता है खराब
mukesh ambani
मुकेश अंबानी की पोती का ग्रैंड वेलकम, गाड़ियों के काफिले के साथ घर पहुंचे आकाश-श्लोक
Odisha Train Accident
Train Accident: कौन है ओडिशा ट्रेन एक्सीडेंट का जिम्मेदार, कैसे हुआ इतना बड़ा हादसा?
Rahul Gandhi
आप जब देश से बाहर जाते हैं तो यह याद रखना जरूरी है कि... जयशंकर के निशाने पर राहुल
Powered by Tomorrow.io
Pakistan Economic Crisis
पाकिस्तान के नाजुक हालात से परेशान हैं उसके दो ‘खास दोस्त’, क्या है घबराहट की वजह?
up
पूरे परिवार की हत्या के साथ हुआ था इस लव स्टोरी का 'END', शवों की लग कई थी कतार
budh gochar
7 जून से बदलेंगे इन राशि वालों के भाग्‍य, बुध देंगे बेशुमार धन, बड़ी तरक्‍की!
Odisha Train Accident
Train tragedy: ओडिशा सरकार ने एक दिन के शोक की घोषणा की, आज नहीं होगा कोई समारोह
Ashok Gehlot
CM अशोक गहलोत को किस बात पर आया इतना गुस्सा कि फेंक दिया माइक, जानें पूरा मामला?