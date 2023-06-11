WATCH: 'पहले ही दिन भारत हार गया था WTC ट्रॉफी...', BCCI के बयान से मचा बवाल!
WATCH: 'पहले ही दिन भारत हार गया था WTC ट्रॉफी...', BCCI के बयान से मचा बवाल!

IND vs AUS: भारत ने ऑस्ट्रेलिया के खिलाफ वर्ल्ड टेस्ट चैंपियनशिप हारते ही एक बाद फिर ICC ट्रॉफी जीतने के अपने सपने को चकनाचूर कर लिया. ऑस्ट्रेलिया ने खिताबी मैच में पांचवें दिन 209 रनों से मात देकर पहली बार WTC की गदा अपने नाम की.

Jun 11, 2023

WATCH: 'पहले ही दिन भारत हार गया था WTC ट्रॉफी...', BCCI के बयान से मचा बवाल!

Team India: भारत और ऑस्ट्रेलिया के बीच पांचवें दिन के पहले सेशन तक चले वर्ल्ड टेस्ट चैंपियनशिप फाइनल मैच में कंगारुओं ने बाजी मार ली. भारत को लगातार दूसरी बार WTC फाइनल में हार का सामना करना पड़ा है. ऑस्ट्रेलिया ने टीम इंडिया को 209 रनों के बड़े अंतर से हराया है. इस मैच के बाद बीसीसीआई के अधिकारी का बयान सामने आया है. उनका मानना है कि भारत ने इस मैच को पहले ही दिन गंवा दिया था.

