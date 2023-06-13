Team India: WTC फाइनल हारने के बाद कोच द्रविड़ की कुर्सी पर मंडराया खतरा! सामने आया ये बड़ा अपडेट
topStories1hindi1736397
Hindi Newsक्रिकेट

Team India: WTC फाइनल हारने के बाद कोच द्रविड़ की कुर्सी पर मंडराया खतरा! सामने आया ये बड़ा अपडेट

WTC Final 2023: टीम इंडिया को हाल ही में खत्म हुए WTC फाइनल मैच में ऑस्ट्रेलिया के हाथों 209 रनों से करारी शिकस्त झेलनी पड़ी थी. इसके बाद अब टीम के कोच राहुल द्रविड़ बने रहेंगे या नहीं, इसको लेकर एक बड़ा अपडेट सामने आया है.

Written By  Shivam Upadhyay|Last Updated: Jun 13, 2023, 06:05 PM IST

Trending Photos

Team India: WTC फाइनल हारने के बाद कोच द्रविड़ की कुर्सी पर मंडराया खतरा! सामने आया ये बड़ा अपडेट

BCCI: भारतीय टीम का 2013 के बाद से हर बार ICC ट्रॉफी में जीत दर्ज करने का सपना बुरी तरह टूटा है. भारतीय खिलाड़ियों के साथ-साथ फैंस भी निराश होते दिखाई दिए हैं. ऑस्ट्रेलिया के खिलाफ हुए WTC फाइनल मैच में भी ऐसा ही देखने को मिला. टीम इंडिया को लगातार दूसरी बार WTC फाइनल में पहुंचकर हार का सामना करना पड़ा. इस बीच राहुल द्रविड़ टीम इंडिया के कोच पद से हटेंगे या नहीं, इसको लेकर एक बड़ा अपडेट सामने आया है.

लाइव टीवी

Trending news

entertainment
Entertainment News Live Updates: तीन दिन बाद रिलीज होने वाली है 'आदिपुरुष', क्या तोड़ पाएगी 'पठान' का रिकार्ड?
Nasser Hussain
भारतीय खिलाड़ियों को पूर्व क्रिकेटर ने जमकर लगाई लताड़, सरेआम नाम लेकर मचा दी सनसनी!
Prabhu Deva
बेटी के होने पर खुशी से झूम रहे Prabhu Deva सह चुके हैं बेटे को खोने का भी गम!
Love Jihad
दारूल-उल-उलूम का लव जिहाद पर फतवा देने से इनकार, हिंदू संगठनों ने की थी मांग
Forbes
Forbes ने जारी की नई लिस्ट, रिलायंस ने हासिल किया नया मुकाम, 8 स्थान ऊपर पहुंची...
Powered by Tomorrow.io
Rakesh Omprakash Mehra
Ramayan के बाद Mahabharat की बारी, इस सितारे को लेकर हो रही ‘कर्ण’ बनाने की तैयारी
Monalisa
ब्लैक ड्रेस में भोजपुरी एक्ट्रेस मोनालिसा ने गिराई ऐसी हुस्न की बिजली, फोटोज वायरल
syria
Syria में हेलिकॉप्टर क्रैश, 22 अमेरिकी सैनिक घायल, US आर्मी ने दी जानकारी
Bigg Boss OTT 2
Bigg Boss OTT: सोशल मीडिया पर बवाल मचाने के बाद इस एक्टर की EX वाइफ की शो में एंट्री
Zee News
ओपिनियन पोल: आज महाराष्ट्र में हुए चुनाव तो किसकी बनेगी सरकार, कौन बनेगा CM?