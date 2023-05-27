Asia Cup: पाकिस्तान को बड़ा झटका देने की तैयारी में BCCI, एशिया कप को लेकर आई ये खबर!
India vs Pakistan: एशिया कप की मेजबानी को लेकर अभी तक कोई अपडेट नहीं आया है. शुरुआती तौर पर पाकिस्तान को इसके अधिकार मिले लेकिन भारतीय क्रिकेट कंट्रोल बोर्ड (BCCI) के सचिव जय शाह ने साफ कर दिया है कि टीम इंडिया वहां का दौरा नहीं करेगी.

Asia Cup Host, India vs Pakistan: आगामी एशिया कप-2023 की मेजबानी कौन सा देश करेगा, इसे लेकर स्थिति अभी तक साफ नहीं हैं. शुरुआती तौर पर पाकिस्तान को इसके मेजबानी अधिकार मिले लेकिन भारतीय क्रिकेट कंट्रोल बोर्ड (BCCI) के सचिव जय शाह ने साफ कर दिया है कि टीम इंडिया पड़ोसी मुल्क का दौरा नहीं करेगी. अब पाकिस्तान का बड़ा झटका देने की तैयारी की जा रही है.

