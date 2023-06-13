Virat Kohli: विराट कोहली ने इस शख्स के कहने पर छोड़ी टेस्ट कप्तानी, गांगुली ने बताया चौंकाने वाला नाम
Team India: विराट कोहली (Virat Kohli) ने किसके कहने पर भारत की टेस्ट कप्तानी छोड़ी थी इसको लेकर अब BCCI के पूर्व अध्यक्ष सौरव गांगुली (Sourav Ganguly) ने बड़ा खुलासा कर दिया है. ऑस्ट्रेलिया के खिलाफ वर्ल्ड टेस्ट चैंपियनशिप के फाइनल में टीम इंडिया रोहित की कप्तानी में हार गई.

Written By  Tarun Verma |Last Updated: Jun 13, 2023, 06:26 AM IST

Sourav Ganguly Statement: विराट कोहली (Virat Kohli) ने किसके कहने पर भारत की टेस्ट कप्तानी छोड़ी थी इसको लेकर अब BCCI के पूर्व अध्यक्ष सौरव गांगुली (Sourav Ganguly) ने बड़ा खुलासा कर दिया है. ऑस्ट्रेलिया के खिलाफ वर्ल्ड टेस्ट चैंपियनशिप के फाइनल में टीम इंडिया रोहित की कप्तानी में हार गई और ICC की ट्रॉफी जीतने में नाकाम रही जिसके बाद टेस्ट क्रिकेट में एक बार फिर से विराट कोहली को भारत का टेस्ट कप्तान बनाने की मांग उठ रही है. बता दें कि जनवरी 2022 में विराट कोहली ने अचानक भारत की टेस्ट कप्तानी छोड़ दी थी.

