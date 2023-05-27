World Cup 2023: वर्ल्ड कप 2023 के लिए इस तारीख को होगा शेड्यूल का ऐलान, सामने आया बड़ा अपडेट
World Cup 2023: वर्ल्ड कप 2023 के लिए इस तारीख को होगा शेड्यूल का ऐलान, सामने आया बड़ा अपडेट

ODI World Cup 2023: वनडे वर्ल्ड कप (ODI World Cup 2023) को लेकर एक बड़ा अपडेट सामने आया है. इस टूर्नामेंट के लिए जल्द ही शेड्यूल का ऐलान होने वाला है.

Written By  Mohid Khan|Last Updated: May 27, 2023, 08:36 PM IST

World Cup 2023: वर्ल्ड कप 2023 के लिए इस तारीख को होगा शेड्यूल का ऐलान, सामने आया बड़ा अपडेट

ICC ODI World Cup 2023: वनडे वर्ल्ड कप (ODI World Cup 2023) इसी साल अक्टूबर-नवंबर के बीच भारत में खेला जाना है. भारतीय क्रिकेट कंट्रोल बोर्ड (बीसीसीआई) की शनिवार (27 मई) को अहमदाबाद में आयोजित विशेष आम बैठक (BCCI SGM) के बाद इस टूर्नामेंट को लेकर एक बड़ी खबर सामने आई है. वनडे वर्ल्ड कप 2023 के शेड्यूल का ऐलान कब किया जाएगा इसका फैसला हो गया है.

