IND vs AUS: WTC फाइनल के साथ ही खत्म हुआ इस खिलाड़ी का करियर, अचानक किया संन्यास का ऐलान!
IND vs AUS: WTC फाइनल के साथ ही खत्म हुआ इस खिलाड़ी का करियर, अचानक किया संन्यास का ऐलान!

WTC Final: भारत और ऑस्ट्रेलिया के बीच वर्ल्ड टेस्ट चैंपियनशिप का फाइनल मैच लंदन के केनिंगटन ओवल मैदान पर खेला जा रहा है. इस खिताबी मुकाबले में एक दिग्गज खिलाड़ी से काफी उम्मीदें थीं लेकिन फैंस को निराशा ही हाथ लगी. उन्होंने संन्यास को लेकर बड़ा ऐलान किया था.

Written By  Tarun Vats|Last Updated: Jun 09, 2023, 10:26 PM IST

David Warner Retirement, IND vs AUS: भारत और ऑस्ट्रेलिया के बीच फिलहाल लंदन में वर्ल्ड टेस्ट चैंपियनशिप का फाइनल मुकाबला (WTC Final-2023) खेल जा रहा है. 7 जून से शुरू हुए इस मुकाबले में टीम इंडिया के कप्तान रोहित शर्मा ने टॉस जीता और ऑस्ट्रेलिया को पहले बल्लेबाजी का न्योता दिया. इस मैच में एक खिलाड़ी से काफी उम्मीदें थीं लेकिन फैंस को निराशा ही हाथ लगी. 

