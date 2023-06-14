Team India: रोहित शर्मा के सपोर्ट में उतरा ये ऑस्ट्रेलियाई दिग्गज, ICC के इस फैसले पर सरेआम उठा दिए सवाल
topStories1hindi1737215
Hindi Newsक्रिकेट

Team India: रोहित शर्मा के सपोर्ट में उतरा ये ऑस्ट्रेलियाई दिग्गज, ICC के इस फैसले पर सरेआम उठा दिए सवाल

Rohit Sharma: ऑस्ट्रेलिया का एक दिग्गज क्रिकेटर टीम इंडिया के कप्तान रोहित शर्मा के सपोर्ट में उतरा है. इस कंगारू दिग्गज ने रोहित शर्मा को सपोर्ट करते हुए ICC के एक बड़े फैसले पर सवाल खड़े कर दिए हैं. ऑस्ट्रेलिया के पूर्व स्पिनर ब्रैड हॉग ने तीन मैचों की वर्ल्ड टेस्ट चैंपियनशिप के फाइनल के लिए रोहित शर्मा की मांग से सहमति व्यक्त की है.

Written By  Tarun Verma |Last Updated: Jun 14, 2023, 12:04 PM IST

Trending Photos

Team India: रोहित शर्मा के सपोर्ट में उतरा ये ऑस्ट्रेलियाई दिग्गज, ICC के इस फैसले पर सरेआम उठा दिए सवाल

Rohit Sharma Statement: ऑस्ट्रेलिया का एक दिग्गज क्रिकेटर टीम इंडिया के कप्तान रोहित शर्मा के सपोर्ट में उतरा है. इस कंगारू दिग्गज ने रोहित शर्मा को सपोर्ट करते हुए ICC के एक बड़े फैसले पर सवाल खड़े कर दिए हैं. ऑस्ट्रेलिया के पूर्व स्पिनर ब्रैड हॉग ने तीन मैचों की वर्ल्ड टेस्ट चैंपियनशिप के फाइनल के लिए रोहित शर्मा की मांग से सहमति व्यक्त की है और साथ ही अंतरराष्ट्रीय क्रिकेट परिषद (ICC) को अगले चक्र के लिए एक नया प्रारूप सुझाया है. डब्लूटीसी फाइनल में करारी हार झेलने के बाद, भारत के कप्तान ने डब्लूटीसी फाइनल को तीन मैचों की सीरीज के रूप में खेलने का आह्वान किया था.

लाइव टीवी

Trending news

entertainment
Entertainment News Live Updates: तीन दिन बाद रिलीज होने वाली है 'आदिपुरुष', क्या तोड़ पाएगी 'पठान' का रिकार्ड?
entertainment
Entertainment News Live Updates: रणबीर-आलिया की 'रामायण' के लिए नहीं मिल रहा रावण, अब इस टॉप एक्टर ने भी कर दिया इनकार
adipurush
पहले भी साउथ के सितारों ने हिंदी में ली करोड़ों की ओपनिंग, ये हैं टॉप 10 की रेटिंग
Karan Deol
Video: गोल्डन साड़ी, गले में हार...रोके में खूब जची देओल परिवार की होने वाली बहू
signs of death
अगर दिखने लगे ये 5 संकेत तो 6 महीने में हो जाती है मौत! शिव पुराण में है वर्णन
Powered by Tomorrow.io
Kiara Advani
Kiara को इंडस्ट्री में पूरे हुए 9 साल, फैंस के लिए लेटर लिखकर बोलीं- ऐसा लग रहा है..
Kapil Sharma
तो क्या कृष्णा अभिषेक का हुआ Kapil Sharma से झगड़ा? US टूर पर ना जाने का ये है सच
7th Pay Commission
महंगाई भत्ते को लेकर आई खुशखबरी, सरकार ने फिर बढ़ाया DA, कर्मचारियों की हो गई मौज
Karan Deol
Karan Deol Roka: सनी ने पैपराजी के लिए मंगा डाली बोतल, पूछा- 'दारू चाहिए क्या?'
Kangna Ranaut
Kangna से पूछा शादी का सवाल तो एक्ट्रेस ने दिया इन्विटेशन कार्ड, बोलीं- आप सब आइएगा