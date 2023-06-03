IND vs AUS: WTC फाइनल मैच से पहले अपने ही क्रिकेट बोर्ड पर बुरी तरह भड़का ये दिग्गज खिलाड़ी, मचा तहलका!
topStories1hindi1722699
Hindi Newsक्रिकेट

IND vs AUS: WTC फाइनल मैच से पहले अपने ही क्रिकेट बोर्ड पर बुरी तरह भड़का ये दिग्गज खिलाड़ी, मचा तहलका!

WTC Final 2023: वर्ल्ड टेस्ट चैंपियनशिप का फाइनल मैच 7 जून से भारत और ऑस्ट्रेलिया के बीच खेला जाना है. इस मैच से पहले ही एक टीम के खिलाड़ी ने अपने क्रिकेट बोर्ड पर जमकर भड़ास निकाली है. 

Written By  Zee News Desk|Last Updated: Jun 03, 2023, 12:13 PM IST

Trending Photos

IND vs AUS: WTC फाइनल मैच से पहले अपने ही क्रिकेट बोर्ड पर बुरी तरह भड़का ये दिग्गज खिलाड़ी, मचा तहलका!

IND vs AUS, WTC Final: भारतीय टीम लंदन में 7 जून से ऑस्ट्रेलिया के खिलाफ वर्ल्ड टेस्ट चैंपियनशिप का फाइनल मैच खेलेगी. टीम इंडिया ने लगातार दूसरी बार वर्ल्ड टेस्ट चैंपियनशिप के फाइनल में जगह बनाई है, जबकि ऑस्ट्रेलिया पहली बार इस टूर्नामेंट का फाइनल मुकाबला खेलने उतरेगी. इस बड़े मुकाबले से पहले ही एक टीम के खिलाड़ी ने अपने क्रिकेट बोर्ड को जमकर लताड़ लगाई है. उन्होंने अपने बोर्ड को गैरजिम्मेदार बताया है.

लाइव टीवी

Trending news

entertainment
Entertainment News Live Updates: 'बाहुबली' के 'भल्लालदेव' बन चुके हैं पापा? राणा दग्गुबुगाती ने दिया ये रिएक्शन; जानें लेटेस्ट अपडेट्स
entertainment
Entertainment News Live Updates: पेड़ों के आगे पीछे डांस करना चाहती है साउथ की ये स्टार एक्ट्रेस, खुद बताई वजह
Tihar Jail
क्या तिहाड़ में प्लानिंग के साथ हुई ताजपुरिया की हत्या, स्टिंग में हुए बड़े खुलासे
Tahawwur Hussain Rana
भारत लाए जाने से बचने के लिए 26/11 हमले के आरोपी राणा ने खटखटाया US कोर्ट का दरवाजा
Parenting Tips
Parenting Tips: बच्चों के अच्छे भविष्य के लिए ये 5 बातें कभी न भूलें माता-पिता
Powered by Tomorrow.io
budh gochar
7 जून से बदलेंगे इन राशि वालों के भाग्‍य, बुध देंगे बेशुमार धन, बड़ी तरक्‍की!
Asur 2 Review
Asur 2 Review: यहां टकराए कलि और कल्कि के अवतार, मनोरंजन के साथ चमत्कार को नमस्कार
unemployment
‘जॉब में मत करो जिंदगी बर्बाद’- हर महीने करोड़ों कमाने वाले लड़के की लोगों को सलाह
rajnath singh
बृजभूषण शरण मामले पर राजनाथ सिंह का बड़ा बयान, कार्रवाई को लेकर कही ये बात
MSME benefits
योगी सरकार ने लघु उद्योगों की मदद के लिए छेड़ा पंजीकरण अभियान,उद्यमियों को होगा लाभ