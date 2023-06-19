BAN vs AFG: अफगानिस्तान के खिलाफ टी20 सीरीज के लिए टीम का ऐलान, 8 महीने के बाद इस खिलाड़ी की वापसी
T20 Team Announced: सेलेक्टर्स ने अफगानिस्तान के खिलाफ दो मैचों की टी20 सीरीज के लिए टीम का ऐलान कर दिया. एक खिलाड़ी 8 महीने के बाद टी20 टीम में वापसी करने में कामयाब रहा है.

Jun 19, 2023

Bangladesh vs Afghanistan T20 Series: बांग्लादेश और अफगानिस्तान के बीच 3 मैचों की वनडे सीरीज के बाद 2 मैचों की टी20 सीरीज खेली जानी है. बांग्लादेश की टीम ने अफगानिस्तान के खिलाफ दो मैचों की टी20 सीरीज के लिए टीम का ऐलान कर दिया. बांग्लादेश की टी20 टीम में एक खिलाड़ी की लगभग 8 महीने के बाद वापसी हुई है. ये खिलाड़ी आखिरी बार बांग्लादेश की टीम के लिए टी20 वर्ल्ड कप 2022 के दौरान खेलता हुआ नजर आया था.

