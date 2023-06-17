ENG vs AUS: विराट के सबसे बड़े दुश्मन के साथ हो गया कुछ ऐसा, खुद को भी नहीं हुआ यकीन!
ENG vs AUS: विराट के सबसे बड़े दुश्मन के साथ हो गया कुछ ऐसा, खुद को भी नहीं हुआ यकीन!

Ashes Series: टीम इंडिया के पूर्व कप्तान विराट कोहली (Virat Kohli) फिलहाल आराम कर रहे हैं लेकिन उनका एक बड़ा 'दुश्मन' इंग्लैंड में है जो टेस्ट सीरीज का हिस्सा है. उस दिग्गज खिलाड़ी के साथ शनिवार को कुछ ऐसा हुआ कि खुद को भी यकीन नहीं हो पाया. 

Written By  Tarun Vats|Last Updated: Jun 17, 2023, 06:15 PM IST

ENG vs AUS: विराट के सबसे बड़े दुश्मन के साथ हो गया कुछ ऐसा, खुद को भी नहीं हुआ यकीन!

Steve Smith OUT, Ashes Series-2023: टीम इंडिया के पूर्व कप्तान विराट कोहली (Virat Kohli) फिलहाल मैदान से दूर हैं और छुट्टियों का लुत्फ उठा रहे हैं. उनका एक बड़ा 'दुश्मन' इंग्लैंड में है जो एशेज टेस्ट सीरीज का हिस्सा है. उस दिग्गज खिलाड़ी के साथ शनिवार को कुछ ऐसा हुआ कि वह भी खुद यकीन नहीं कर सका. 

