Virat Kohli: वर्ल्ड कप से पहले इस धुरंधर ने तोड़ा संन्यास, विराट कोहली का है सबसे बड़ा 'दुश्मन'
Virat Kohli: वर्ल्ड कप से पहले इस धुरंधर ने तोड़ा संन्यास, विराट कोहली का है सबसे बड़ा 'दुश्मन'

Team India: टीम इंडिया के स्टार बल्लेबाज विराट कोहली का इंटरनेशनल क्रिकेट में सबसे बड़ा दुश्मन मैदान पर वापसी करने को तैयार है. संन्यास ले चुके इस धुरंधर ने अब मैदान पर वापसी का ऐलान कर दिया है.

Virat Kohli: वर्ल्ड कप से पहले इस धुरंधर ने तोड़ा संन्यास, विराट कोहली का है सबसे बड़ा 'दुश्मन'

Virat Kohli Biggest Rival: इसी साल के अंत में भारत में वनडे वर्ल्ड कप का आयोजन होना है. इससे पहले एक खिलाड़ी ने संन्यास तोड़कर मैदान पर वापसी का ऐलान कर दिया है. टीम इंडिया के धुआंधार बल्लेबाज विराट कोहली के लिए यह खिलाड़ी इंटरनेशनल क्रिकेट में सबसे बड़ा खतरा साबित हुआ है. इस खिलाड़ी ने टेस्ट क्रिकेट में संन्यास  तोड़कर वापसी कर ली है. आगामी एक टेस्ट सीरीज में अपनी टीम के लिए ये खिलाड़ी खेलता नजर आएगा.

