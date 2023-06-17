ENG vs AUS: टेस्ट क्रिकेट में पहली बार हुआ ये अनोखा कारनामा, इंग्लैंड टीम ने सभी को किया हैरान
ENG vs AUS: टेस्ट क्रिकेट में पहली बार हुआ ये अनोखा कारनामा, इंग्लैंड टीम ने सभी को किया हैरान

Ashes 2023: क्रिकेट के मैदान पर अक्सर ऐसी चीजें हो जाती हैं जिसकी कोई कल्पना भी नहीं कर सकता है. ऐसा ही कुछ इंग्लैंड और ऑस्ट्रेलिया के बीच खेले जा रहे एशेज टेस्ट मैच के पहले दिन हुआ.

Written By  Shivam Upadhyay|Last Updated: Jun 17, 2023, 08:47 AM IST

ENG vs AUS: टेस्ट क्रिकेट में पहली बार हुआ ये अनोखा कारनामा, इंग्लैंड टीम ने सभी को किया हैरान

ENG vs AUS, 1st Test: क्रिकेट के मैदान पर अक्सर ऐसी चीजें हो जाती हैं जिसकी कोई कल्पना भी है नहीं कर सकता है. कभी बल्लेबाज सभी को हैरान कर देता है तो कभी गेंदबाज, लेकिन इस बार एक टीम ने सभी को हैरान कर दिया. इंग्लैंड और ऑस्ट्रेलिया के बीच खेले जा रहे एशेज सीरीज 2023 के पहले टेस्ट के पहले दिन ही हैरान करने वाला वाकया हुआ. इंग्लैंड के कप्तान बेन स्टोक्स के एक फैसले ने सभी को चौंका दिया.

