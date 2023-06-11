Team India: टीम इंडिया में होता ये दिग्गज तो पक्का बनते वर्ल्ड चैंपियन... WTC फाइनल हारते ही फैंस ने उठा दी मांग
topStories1hindi1733969
Hindi Newsक्रिकेट

Team India: टीम इंडिया में होता ये दिग्गज तो पक्का बनते वर्ल्ड चैंपियन... WTC फाइनल हारते ही फैंस ने उठा दी मांग

Indian Cricket Team: लंदन के केनिंगटन ओवल मैदान पर टीम इंडिया को ऑस्ट्रेलिया के हाथों वर्ल्ड टेस्ट चैंपियनशिप के फाइनल (WTC Final-2023) में 209 रन की करारी हार झेलनी पड़ी. इसके बाद तो जैसे करोड़ों क्रिकेट फैंस के सब्र का बांध टूट गया. उन्होंने एक दिग्गज को खूब याद किया.

Written By  Tarun Vats|Last Updated: Jun 11, 2023, 10:28 PM IST

Trending Photos

Team India: टीम इंडिया में होता ये दिग्गज तो पक्का बनते वर्ल्ड चैंपियन... WTC फाइनल हारते ही फैंस ने उठा दी मांग

Team India Fans, MS Dhoni Entry: भारतीय टीम को एक दिग्गज खिलाड़ी की कमी बुरी तरह खल रही है, ऐसा हम नहीं फैंस कह रहे हैं. टीम इंडिया पिछले 10 साल से आईसीसी ट्रॉफी को तरस रही है. अब उसे रविवार को वर्ल्ड टेस्ट चैंपियनशिप के फाइनल (WTC Final-2023) में ऑस्ट्रेलिया ने हरा दिया. इसके बाद तो फैंस का सब्र का बांध ही टूट गया.

लाइव टीवी

Trending news

Donald Trump
‘पेंटागन की हमले की योजना, सीक्रेट नक्शे किए साझा’- ट्रंप पर 37 मामलों में लगे आरोप
Cooler
बर्फ जैसा ठंडा हो जाएगा आपका घर, पुराना जंग लगा हुआ कूलर करेगा जोरदार काम
Animal
11 August को फिर वही होगा जो नहीं होना चाहिए, इसमें है Bollywood का नुकसान
IMAX Screens
Adipurush को लग गया तगड़ा झटका, इन प्रीमियम थियेटरों में नहीं हो पाएगी रिलीज
lifestyle
चींटियों ने घर के कोने-कोने में जमा लिया है कब्जा? आजमाएं ये आसान घरेलू उपाय
Powered by Tomorrow.io
Pakistan Economic Crisis
‘पाकिस्तान नहीं होगा डिफॉल्ट, हमारे पास प्लान बी तैयार’ – वित्त मंत्री का दावा
cheating partner
आखिर शादी के बाद लोग क्यों अपने पार्टनर को देते हैं धोखा, जानें इसके बारे में..
Samantha Ruth Prabhu
Samantha ने प्रोड्यूसरों के सामने रख दी शर्त, स्क्रिप्ट तो पढ़ूंगी लेकिन पहले...
Big discovery under the railway track in Poland
पौलेंड: रेलवे ट्रैक के नीचे हुई बड़ी खोज, क्या मिल गया हिटलर के चोरी के खजाने का
ODI World Cup 2023
वनडे वर्ल्ड कप में इस मैदान पर भिड़ेंगे IND-PAK! सामने आया बहुत बड़ा अपडेट