IND vs AUS: WTC फाइनल में गेंदबाजों का काल बनेंगे ये दो बल्लेबाज! एक शेर तो दूसरा सवा शेर
IND vs AUS: WTC फाइनल में गेंदबाजों का काल बनेंगे ये दो बल्लेबाज! एक शेर तो दूसरा सवा शेर

WTC Final 2023: वर्ल्ड टेस्ट चैंपियनशिप के लिए भारत और ऑस्ट्रेलिया दोनों टीमों के खिलाड़ी जमकर पसीना बहा रहे हैं. यह मुकाबला लंदन के ओवल क्रिकेट ग्राउंड में 7 से 11 जून तक खेला जाएगा. 

Written By  Shivam Upadhyay|Last Updated: Jun 03, 2023, 08:12 AM IST

IND vs AUS, WTC Final: भारत और ऑस्ट्रेलिया के बीच होने वाले वर्ल्ड टेस्ट चैंपियनशिप फाइनल में कुल 4 दिन बचे हैं. इस बड़े मुकाबले से पहले ऑस्ट्रेलिया के पूर्व तेज गेंदबाज जेसन गिलेस्पी ने बड़ा बयान दिया है. उनका मानना है कि दो बल्लेबाज द ओवल क्रिकेट ग्राउंड में खेले जाने वाले इस बड़े मुकाबले में गेंदबाजों को अच्छी खासी परेशानी में डाल सकते हैं और इन दोनों के बल्ले से जमकर रन निकलने वाले हैं.

