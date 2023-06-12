Virat Kohli: कोहली से आईपीएल में हुए विवाद पर गौतम गंभीर ने दिया बयान, कह दी ये बड़ी बात
Virat Kohli: कोहली से आईपीएल में हुए विवाद पर गौतम गंभीर ने दिया बयान, कह दी ये बड़ी बात

IPL 2023: हाल ही में खत्म हुए इंडियन प्रीमियर लीग(IPL 2023) में विराट कोहली और गौतम गंभीर के बीच बहस देखने को मिली थी. अब गंभीर ने इस विवाद पर चुप्पी तोड़ते हुए बड़ा बयान दे दिया है.

Written By  Shivam Upadhyay|Last Updated: Jun 12, 2023, 01:39 PM IST

Virat Kohli: कोहली से आईपीएल में हुए विवाद पर गौतम गंभीर ने दिया बयान, कह दी ये बड़ी बात

Gautam Gambhir Statement on Virat Kohli: इंडियन प्रीमियर लीग 2023 का खिताब महेंद्र सिंह धोनी की कप्तानी में खेल रही चेन्नई सुपर किंग्स ने अपने नाम किया. चेन्नई की आईपीएल में यह पांचवीं ट्रॉफी रही. पांचों ट्रॉफी दिग्गज कप्तान धोनी की कप्तानी में ही CSK ने जीती हैं. इस आईपीएल सीजन में दो दिग्गज खिलाड़ी विराट कोहली और गौतम गंभीर के बीच एक मैच के दौरान तीखी बहस देखने को मिली थी. इसके बाद अब गंभीर ने इस विवाद पर अपनी प्रतिक्रिया दी है.

