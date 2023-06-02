Team India : WTC फाइनल से पहले टीम इंडिया को मिली बड़ी खुशखबरी, फिट हुआ ये मैच विनर
Team India : WTC फाइनल से पहले टीम इंडिया को मिली बड़ी खुशखबरी, फिट हुआ ये मैच विनर

IND vs AUS : ऑस्ट्रेलिया के खिलाफ 7 जून से होने वाले वर्ल्ड टेस्ट चैंपियनशिप का फाइनल मैच (WTC Final-2023) से पहले भारतीय टीम को बड़ी खुशखबरी मिली है. लंदन के द ओवल मैदान पर ये मुकाबला खेला जाएगा. इएक खिलाड़ी ने पूरी तरह फिट होने की तरफ कदम बढ़ा दिए हैं.

Written By  Tarun Vats|Last Updated: Jun 02, 2023, 12:51 PM IST

Team India : WTC फाइनल से पहले टीम इंडिया को मिली बड़ी खुशखबरी, फिट हुआ ये मैच विनर

KL Rahul Fitness: भारतीय टीम को ऑस्ट्रेलिया के खिलाफ 7 जून से वर्ल्ड टेस्ट चैंपियनशिप का फाइनल मैच (WTC Final-2023) खेलना है. इससे पहले ही टीम इंडिया के लिए एक बहुत बड़ी खुशखबरी आई है. स्टार बल्लेबाज केएल राहुल (KL Rahul) ने पूरी तरह मैच फिट होने की तरफ कदम बढ़ा दिए हैं. 

