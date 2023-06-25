IND vs WI: पुजारा की जगह लेने का बड़ा दावेदार था ये खिलाड़ी, सेलेक्टर्स ने काट दिया टीम से पत्ता!
IND vs WI: पुजारा की जगह लेने का बड़ा दावेदार था ये खिलाड़ी, सेलेक्टर्स ने काट दिया टीम से पत्ता!

Cheteshwar Pujara:  वेस्टइंडीज के खिलाफ खेली जाने वाली टेस्ट सीरीज में 29 साल का एक खिलाड़ी अपनी जगह नहीं बना पाया है. पिछले साल इस खिलाड़ी ने ही चेतेश्वर पुजारा की टीम में जगह ली थी.

Jun 25, 2023

IND vs WI: पुजारा की जगह लेने का बड़ा दावेदार था ये खिलाड़ी, सेलेक्टर्स ने काट दिया टीम से पत्ता!

India vs West Indies: वर्ल्‍ड टेस्‍ट चैंपियनशिप के फाइनल (WTC Final) मैच में टीम इंडिया को मिली हार के बाद सीनियर खिलाड़ी चेतेश्वर पुजारा (Cheteshwar Pujara) के करियर पर खतरा मंडरा रहा है. वेस्टइंडीज के खिलाफ खेली जाने वाली टेस्ट सीरीज में उन्हें चुना भी नहीं गया है. ऐसे में टीम में उनकी जगह लेने के लिए 29 साल का एक खिलाड़ी बड़ा दावेदार था. लेकिन सेलेक्टर्स ने इस खिलाड़ी को भी टेस्ट टीम में शामिल नहीं किया है.

