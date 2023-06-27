World Cup 2023: वर्ल्ड कप 2023 का शेड्यूल आया सामने, इन शहरों में खेले जाएंगे टीम इंडिया के मैच
World Cup 2023: वर्ल्ड कप 2023 का शेड्यूल आया सामने, इन शहरों में खेले जाएंगे टीम इंडिया के मैच

World Cup 2023 Schedule: इंटरनेशनल क्रिकेट काउंसिल ने वनडे वर्ल्ड कप 2023 के शेड्यूल का ऐलान कर दिया है. टीम इंडिया अपने 9 मैच 9 अलग-अलग वेन्यू पर खेलेगी.

World Cup 2023: वर्ल्ड कप 2023 का शेड्यूल आया सामने, इन शहरों में खेले जाएंगे टीम इंडिया के मैच

ICC ODI World Cup 2023 Schedule: वनडे वर्ल्ड कप (ODI World Cup 2023) इसी साल अक्टूबर-नवंबर के बीच भारत में खेला जाना है. वनडे वर्ल्ड कप के शेड्यूल को लेकर एक बड़ा अपडेट सामने आ गया है. इंटरनेशनल क्रिकेट काउंसिल ने टूर्नामेंट के शेड्यूल का ऐलान कर दिया है. टूर्नामेंट की शुरुआत 5 अक्टूबर से होगी जबकि फाइनल 19 नवंबर को खेला जाएगा. वहीं, टीम इंडिया ग्रुप स्टेज में अपने 9 मैच 9 अलग-अलग वेन्यू पर खेलेगी.

