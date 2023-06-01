ODI World Cup: वर्ल्ड कप में PAK टीम को खेलना है तो दे गारंटी... ICC ने उठाया बड़ा कदम
topStories1hindi1720658
Hindi Newsक्रिकेट

ODI World Cup: वर्ल्ड कप में PAK टीम को खेलना है तो दे गारंटी... ICC ने उठाया बड़ा कदम

India vs Pakistan: आगामी अक्टूबर-नवंबर महीने में भारत आईसीसी वनडे वर्ल्ड कप की मेजबानी करेगा. इसे लेकर विवाद बढ़ता जा रहा है जिसका कारण पाकिस्तान है. पाकिस्तानी टीम के भारत आकर टूर्नामेंट में खेलने को लेकर अभी तक कुछ भी साफ नहीं हो सका है.

Written By  Tarun Vats|Last Updated: Jun 01, 2023, 07:52 PM IST

Trending Photos

ODI World Cup: वर्ल्ड कप में PAK टीम को खेलना है तो दे गारंटी... ICC ने उठाया बड़ा कदम

Pakistan Cricket Team in India, ODI World Cup: भारत की मेजबानी में आगामी वनडे वर्ल्ड कप खेला जाना है. इसे लेकर पड़ोसी मुल्क पाकिस्तान की तरफ से बखेड़ा खड़ा किया जा रहा है. दरअसल, पाकिस्तान ने इस टूर्नामेंट में खेलने के लिए भारत ना आने की बात कही है. अब इंटरनेशनल क्रिकेट काउंसिल (ICC) ने इसे लेकर बड़ा कदम उठाया है.

लाइव टीवी

Trending news

health
Lifestyle News Live Updates: हेल्थ और लाइफस्टाइल की ये हैं सबसे ताजा खबरें| 31 May 2023
LAC
LAC के करीब अपनी ताकत बढ़ा रहा है चीन, सैटेलाइट इमेज ने खोली ‘ड्रैगन’ की पोल
Noida
नोएडा की इस नदी के पानी का रंग क्यों हो गया लाल, जानें क्या है इसके पीछे की वजह
vastu tips
कंगाली की ओर ले जाता है इस दिशा में बना बाथरूम, धन कुबेर हो जाते हैं भयंकर नाराज!
kedarnath heli service
केदारनाथ हेली सेवा की बुकिंग के नाम पर ठगी, STF ने जारी की एडवाइजरी
Powered by Tomorrow.io
Imran Khan
‘इमरान को ग्लैमर की जरूरत’ – PAK के पूर्व PM से शादी करना चाहती है ये टिकटॉक स्टार
Gold-Silver price
सोने-चांदी में फ‍िर से तेजी, ग‍िरावट के बाद उबरा सोना; आज ये रहा 10 ग्राम का रेट
Religion change
पिता का आरोप- बेटा ने अपना लिया दूसरा धर्म, बहाने बना रोज 5 बार घर से निकलता था
rajnath singh
बृजभूषण शरण मामले पर राजनाथ सिंह का बड़ा बयान, कार्रवाई को लेकर कही ये बात
entertainment
Entertainment News Live Updates: कई साल बाद बेटी पलक तिवारी से मिले राजा चौधरी, एक्स-वाइफ श्वेता तिवारी के बारे में कही ये बात