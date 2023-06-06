WTC Final से पहले ICC ने किया बड़ा ऐलान, टीम इंडिया के खिलाड़ी होंगे निराश!
WTC Final से पहले ICC ने किया बड़ा ऐलान, टीम इंडिया के खिलाड़ी होंगे निराश!

ICC Player of the Month: आईसीसी ने मई महीने के लिए तीन क्रिकेटर्स को 'प्लेयर ऑफ द मंथ अवार्ड' के लिए नॉमिनेट किया है. इस बार टीम इंडिया का कोई भी खिलाड़ी नॉमिनेट नहीं हुआ है.

Written By  Mohid Khan|Last Updated: Jun 06, 2023, 07:22 PM IST

ICC Player of the Month For May: इंटरनेशनल क्रिकेट काउंसिल (ICC) ने मई के लिए 'प्लेयर ऑफ द मंथ अवार्ड' के लिए क्रिकेटर्स को नॉमिनेट कर दिया है. पुरुष वर्ग में पाकिस्तान के कप्तान बाबर आजम को बांग्लादेश के बल्लेबाज नजमुल हुसैन शंटो और आयरलैंड के मध्यक्रम के बल्लेबाज हैरी टेक्टर के साथ नामित किया गया है. वहीं, टीम इंडिया के खिलाड़ी इस महीने में आईपीएल खेल रहे थे, जिसके चलते कोई भी भारतीय खिलाड़ी इस लिस्ट में अपनी जगह नहीं बना सका है.

