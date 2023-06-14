Team India: WTC फाइनल में हार के बाद टीम इंडिया को नुकसान, ICC ने दिया तगड़ा झटका!
Team India: WTC फाइनल में हार के बाद टीम इंडिया को नुकसान, ICC ने दिया तगड़ा झटका!

Indian Cricket Team: धाकड़ ओपनर रोहित शर्मा की कप्तानी वाली भारतीय टीम को वर्ल्ड टेस्ट चैंपियनशिप के फाइनल (WTC Final-2023) में ऑस्ट्रेलिया के खिलाफ करारी हार झेलनी पड़ी. ऑस्ट्रेलिया ने इस तरह पहली बार वर्ल्ड टेस्ट चैंपियन बनने का गौरव हासिल किया. इस बीच आईसीसी ने बुधवार को एक बड़ा अपडेट दिया.

Written By  Tarun Vats|Last Updated: Jun 14, 2023, 04:05 PM IST

Team India: WTC फाइनल में हार के बाद टीम इंडिया को नुकसान, ICC ने दिया तगड़ा झटका!

ICC Test Rankings: भारतीय क्रिकेट टीम को वर्ल्ड टेस्ट चैंपियनशिप के फाइनल (WTC Final-2023) में करारी हार झेलनी पड़ी. उसे ऑस्ट्रेलिया ने 209 रनों के बड़े अंतर से हराया और पहली बार वर्ल्ड टेस्ट चैंपियन बनने का गौरव हासिल किया. इस बीच आईसीसी ने बुधवार को ताजा टेस्ट रैंकिंग जारी की.

