WTC फाइनल की प्लेइंग 11 से बाहर ईशान किशन! ये टीम देख अच्छे-अच्छों का चकराया सिर
WTC फाइनल की प्लेइंग 11 से बाहर ईशान किशन! ये टीम देख अच्छे-अच्छों का चकराया सिर

WTC Final 2023: वर्ल्ड टेस्ट चैंपियनशिप फाइनल के लिए कई क्रिकेट एक्सपर्ट्स प्लेइंग 11 को लेकर अपनी-अपनी राय रख रहे हैं. इसी बीच भारतीय टीम के पूर्व ऑफ स्पिनर हरभजन सिंह ने भी अपनी टीम चुन ली है.

Jun 05, 2023, 12:53 PM IST

WTC फाइनल की प्लेइंग 11 से बाहर ईशान किशन! ये टीम देख अच्छे-अच्छों का चकराया सिर

WTC Final 2023 Team India Probable Playing 11: वर्ल्ड टेस्ट चैंपियनशिप फाइनल (WTC Final) की उल्टी गिनती शुरू हो गई हैं. भारत को 7 जून से 11 जून तक लंदन के ओवल मैदान पर ऑस्ट्रेलिया के खिलाफ ये बड़ा मुकाबला खेलना है. ये मैच लंदन के द ओवल में खेला जाएगा. इस मैच में टीम इंडिया किस प्लेइंग 11 से साथ मैदान पर उतरेगी ये अभी तक साफ नहीं हो सका है. इसी बीच भारतीय टीम के पूर्व ऑफ स्पिनर हरभजन सिंह (Harbhajan Singh) ने इस मैच के लिए अपनी प्लेइंग 11 चुनी है. उन्होंने अपनी टीम में युवा विकेटकीपर बल्लेबाज ईशान किशन को जगह नहीं दी है.

