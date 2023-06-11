IND vs AUS: WTC फाइनल में हाथ जोड़ने पर मजबूर हुआ अंपायर, जानें क्या है ये पूरा मामला?
topStories1hindi1733059
Hindi Newsक्रिकेट

IND vs AUS: WTC फाइनल में हाथ जोड़ने पर मजबूर हुआ अंपायर, जानें क्या है ये पूरा मामला?

WTC Final 2023: वर्ल्ड टेस्ट चैंपियनशिप का फाइनल मैच रोमांचक मोड़ पर पहुंच गया है. इसी बीच इस मैच से जुड़ा एक काफी वायरल हो रहा है, जिसमें अंपायर हाथ जोड़कर मिन्नते करते हुए नजर आ रहा है.

Written By  Mohid Khan|Last Updated: Jun 11, 2023, 09:39 AM IST

Trending Photos

IND vs AUS: WTC फाइनल में हाथ जोड़ने पर मजबूर हुआ अंपायर, जानें क्या है ये पूरा मामला?

India vs Australia: भारत और ऑस्ट्रेलिया के बीच लंदन के केनिंग्टन ओवल में खेला जा रहा वर्ल्ड टेस्ट चैंपियनशिप (WTC 2023) का फाइनल मुकाबला आखिरी दिन रोमांचक मोड़ पर पहुंच गया है. मैच के पांचवें दिन टीम इंडिया को मुकाबला जीतने के लिए 280 रनों की जरूरत है. वहीं, ऑस्ट्रेलियाई टीम जीत से केवल 7 विकेट दूर है. इसी बीच सोशल मीडिया में इस मैच से जुड़ा एक काफी वायरल हो रहा है. इस वीडियो में लाइव मैच के दौरान अंपायर हाथ जोड़कर मिन्नते करते हुए नजर आ रहा है.

लाइव टीवी

Trending news

Donald Trump
‘पेंटागन की हमले की योजना, सीक्रेट नक्शे किए साझा’- ट्रंप पर 37 मामलों में लगे आरोप
Cooler
बर्फ जैसा ठंडा हो जाएगा आपका घर, पुराना जंग लगा हुआ कूलर करेगा जोरदार काम
Animal
11 August को फिर वही होगा जो नहीं होना चाहिए, इसमें है Bollywood का नुकसान
IMAX Screens
Adipurush को लग गया तगड़ा झटका, इन प्रीमियम थियेटरों में नहीं हो पाएगी रिलीज
lifestyle
चींटियों ने घर के कोने-कोने में जमा लिया है कब्जा? आजमाएं ये आसान घरेलू उपाय
Powered by Tomorrow.io
Pakistan Economic Crisis
‘पाकिस्तान नहीं होगा डिफॉल्ट, हमारे पास प्लान बी तैयार’ – वित्त मंत्री का दावा
cheating partner
आखिर शादी के बाद लोग क्यों अपने पार्टनर को देते हैं धोखा, जानें इसके बारे में..
Samantha Ruth Prabhu
Samantha ने प्रोड्यूसरों के सामने रख दी शर्त, स्क्रिप्ट तो पढ़ूंगी लेकिन पहले...
Big discovery under the railway track in Poland
पौलेंड: रेलवे ट्रैक के नीचे हुई बड़ी खोज, क्या मिल गया हिटलर के चोरी के खजाने का
ODI World Cup 2023
वनडे वर्ल्ड कप में इस मैदान पर भिड़ेंगे IND-PAK! सामने आया बहुत बड़ा अपडेट