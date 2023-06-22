Saff Championship 2023: IND-PAK मैच के दौरान आपस में भिड़े कोच और खिलाड़ी; अंपायर ने तुरंत लिया ये बड़ा एक्शन
topStories1hindi1748801
Hindi Newsक्रिकेट

Saff Championship 2023: IND-PAK मैच के दौरान आपस में भिड़े कोच और खिलाड़ी; अंपायर ने तुरंत लिया ये बड़ा एक्शन

IND vs PAK: भारत और पकिस्तान के बीच होने वाले मुकाबलों का रोमांच फैंस के सिर चढ़कर बोलता है. फैंस के साथ-साथ दोनों देशों के खिलाड़ी भी मुकाबले को लेकर रोमांचित रहते हैं. इस बीच एक मैच के दौरान बड़ा बवाल मच गया, जब दोनों देशों के खिलाड़ी बीच मैदान में बुरी तरह भिड़ गए.

Written By  Shivam Upadhyay|Last Updated: Jun 22, 2023, 01:09 PM IST

Trending Photos

Saff Championship 2023: IND-PAK मैच के दौरान आपस में भिड़े कोच और खिलाड़ी; अंपायर ने तुरंत लिया ये बड़ा एक्शन

SAFF Championship 2023 IND vs PAK: भारत की मेजबानी में सैफ फुटबॉल टूर्नामेंट का आगाज 21 जून यानी बीती रात हो चुका है. पहले दिन दो मुकाबले खेले गए पहले मैच में  कुवैत और नेपाल की भिड़ंत हुई, जबकि दूसरा मैच इंडिया और पाकिस्तान टीमों क बीच हुआ. बता दें कि दोनों देशों की फुटबॉल टीम लगभग पांच साल बाद आपस में भिड़ती नजर आईं. भारत और पाकिस्तान के बीच होने वाला मैच चाहे क्रिकेट हो या फुटबॉल गरमा-गर्मी तो देखने को मिल ही जाती है. कल हुए इस मैच में दोनों देशों के खिलाड़ी भिड़ते नजर आए.

लाइव टीवी

Trending news

entertainment
Entertainment News Live Updates: जबरदस्त विरोध ने लगा दी 'आदिपुरुष' की 'लंका', विवादित डॉयलाग बदलने को मजबूर हुए मेकर्स
entertainment
Entertainment News Live Updates: जारी हुआ 'रॉकी और रानी की प्रेम कहानी' का टीजर, 250 करोड़ के पार पहुंचने वाली है आदिपुरुष!
World Yoga Day
PM Narendra Modi US visit 2023: US पहुंचते ही PM मोदी ने एलन मस्क समेत कई दिग्गज अमेरिकियों से की मुलाकात, आज योग दिवस में लेंगे भाग
health
Lifestyle News Live Updates: हेल्थ और लाइफस्टाइल की ये हैं सबसे ताजा खबरें| 21 June 2023
Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah
TMKOC: ना पोपटलाल की शादी, ना बबीता जी-अंजलि भाभी बनीं मां..क्यों नहीं बढ़ रहा शो?
Powered by Tomorrow.io
Shahzada Dawood
टाइटैनिक देखने के लिए गई लापता पनडुब्‍बी में सवार थे PAK के सबसे अमीर शख्‍स के बेटे!
The Kapil Sharma Show
TKSS में पहुंचे थे कियारा-कार्तिक, तभी आई मोंजोलिका, फूटे हंसी के फव्वारे!
Tamannaah Bhatia
'जी करदा' में बोल्ड सीन्स देने पर तमन्ना भाटिया ने तोड़ी चुप्पी, बोलीं-ऐसा कर
Joe Biden
मुसीबत में फंसे अमेरिकी राष्ट्रपति के बेटे, जेल जाने से बचने के लिए कबूलेंगे गुनाह
Monalisa
Monalisa Photos: ब्लैक साड़ी में बेकाबू हुईं मोनालिसा, कहर है ये लुक!