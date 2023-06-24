IND vs WI: ऑटो-ड्राइवर के बेटे को टीम इंडिया में मिली जगह, कहा- मेरा सपना अब मेरे सामने...
topStories1hindi1751469
Hindi Newsक्रिकेट

IND vs WI: ऑटो-ड्राइवर के बेटे को टीम इंडिया में मिली जगह, कहा- मेरा सपना अब मेरे सामने...

India vs West Indies: वेस्टइंडीज दौरे के लिए टीम इंडिया में एक ऐसे खिलाड़ी को शामिल किया गया है जिसके पिता ऑटो चलाया करते थे. इस खिलाड़ी ने अपने संघर्ष के चलते टीम इंडिया तक का सफर तय किया है.

Written By  Mohid Khan|Last Updated: Jun 24, 2023, 07:06 AM IST

Trending Photos

IND vs WI: ऑटो-ड्राइवर के बेटे को टीम इंडिया में मिली जगह, कहा- मेरा सपना अब मेरे सामने...

India vs West Indies Test Series: टीम इंडिया के 2023-25 वर्ल्ड टेस्ट चैंपियनशिप चक्र की शुरूआत वेस्टइंडीज के खिलाफ खेली जाने वाली 2 टेस्ट मैचों की सीरीज से होगी. 12 जुलाई से डोमिनिका में शुरू होने वाले भारत के आगामी वेस्टइंडीज दौरे के लिए टेस्ट और वनडे टीम का ऐलान कर दिया गया है. भारतीय टेस्ट टीम में एक घातक तेज गेंदबाज को पहली बार जगह मिली है. इस खिलाड़ी ने टीम में चुने जाने पर बड़ा बयान दिया है.

लाइव टीवी

Trending news

entertainment
Entertainment News Live Update: हुमा कुरैशी की आने वाली फिल्म 'तरला' का ट्रेलर हुआ लॉन्च, OTT पर रिलीज होने वाली हैं ये हिंदी मूवीज
entertainment
Entertainment News Live Updates: 'आदिपुरुष' मूवी पर महाभारत शो के 'युधिष्ठिर' ने भी जताया विरोध, मनोज मुंतशिर पर कही ये बात
Titanic Tourist Submarine
टाइटैनिक दिखाने ले गई लापता पनडुब्बी में अब कुछ घंटों की ऑक्सीजन, तलाशी अभियान जारी
Kerala
केरल हाई कोर्ट का दावा, लक्षद्वीप उसके अधिकार क्षेत्र में आता है
Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut Rapid Rail Corridor
RapidX की दो टनल बनकर तैयार, गाजियाबाद की एक टनल का काम 75 फीसदी पूरा
Powered by Tomorrow.io
russia ukraine war
वायरल वीडियो बना रूस के लिए परेशानी का कारण, सामने आए सैन्य अधिकारियों के बीच मतभेद
Vivek Dahiya
Sonam Kapoor की ‘खूबसूरत’ में फवाद खान की जगह हीरो बनते Vivek Dahiya! दिया था ऑडिशन
Income tax raid
कानपुर-लखनऊ समेत यूपी में नामी ज्वैलर्स के प्रतिष्ठानों पर इनकम टैक्स की छापेमारी
Bigg Boss OTT 2
Bigg Boss OTT 2: गुस्से में इस कंटेस्टेंट ने तोड़ी घरवालों की चीज़ें, छिड़ेगा बवाल
West Bengal
बंगाल पंचायत चुनाव: ग्राम पंचायत स्तर पर 10 % सीटें रहीं निर्विरोध