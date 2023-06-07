WTC Final 2023: भारतीय बल्लेबाजों के लिए बुरी खबर, ओवल के पिच क्यूरेटर ने अचानक दिया ये डरावना बयान
WTC Final 2023: भारतीय बल्लेबाजों के लिए बुरी खबर, ओवल के पिच क्यूरेटर ने अचानक दिया ये डरावना बयान

Team India: टीम इंडिया के बल्लेबाजों के लिए एक बुरी खबर सामने आ रही है. ओवल के पिच क्यूरेटर ली फोर्टिस ने कहा कि भारत और ऑस्ट्रेलिया के बीच बुधवार से शुरू होने वाले वर्ल्ड टेस्ट चैंपियनशिप (WTC Final) फाइनल के लिए पिच उछाल भरी होगी. ओवल की पिच पारंपरिक रूप से उछाल भरी होती है और यह बल्लेबाजी के लिए अनुकूल होती है, लेकिन इस बार इसके व्यवहार को लेकर अनिश्चितता बनी हुई है.

Written By  Tarun Verma |Last Updated: Jun 07, 2023, 11:22 AM IST

WTC Final 2023: भारतीय बल्लेबाजों के लिए बुरी खबर, ओवल के पिच क्यूरेटर ने अचानक दिया ये डरावना बयान

ICC WTC Final 2023: टीम इंडिया के बल्लेबाजों के लिए एक बुरी खबर सामने आ रही है. ओवल के पिच क्यूरेटर ली फोर्टिस ने कहा कि भारत और ऑस्ट्रेलिया के बीच बुधवार से शुरू होने वाले वर्ल्ड टेस्ट चैंपियनशिप (WTC Final) फाइनल के लिए पिच उछाल भरी होगी. ओवल की पिच पारंपरिक रूप से उछाल भरी होती है और यह बल्लेबाजी के लिए अनुकूल होती है, लेकिन इस बार इसके व्यवहार को लेकर अनिश्चितता बनी हुई है क्योंकि डब्ल्यूटीसी फाइनल पहला टेस्ट मैच होगा जो कि जून में यहां खेला जाएगा.

